While March's unemployment rate is still approximately 2% higher than it was in March 2020, recent numbers show that the Plano area is seeing a steady growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri.
According to new data from the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday, the Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan division’s unemployment rate went down by 7,300 jobs from February to March, causing the unemployment rate to decline from 6.7% to 6.4%. The civilian labor force of the area also increased by over 3,700 participants, accounting for a 1% increase.
Conversely, Plano’s civilian labor force steadily decreased in this interim by 158, per data from TWC’s unadjusted “Local Area Unemployment Statistics” report. Still, employment in the city increased by 627, while unemployment decreased by 785, causing the unemployment rate to decline from 5.9% in February to 5.5% in March.
Neighboring cities such as Allen experienced an unemployment decrease of the same proportion, while others such as Frisco only saw one of 0.2%. Despite McKinney’s civilian labor force having grown by 451 people, the city’s unemployment rate stagnated at 6% in both months.
"Positive job numbers for March continue to show Texas is on track for continued growth," said TWC chair Bryan Daniel in a press release. "TWC will continue to provide flexible and innovative training programs to help provide all Texans with skills they can use for workforce success."
This decline in unemployment brings the area back to similar numbers as January, signifying a steady decrease since Uri. While the storm’s precise impact on employment numbers is unknown at this time, TWC opened applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in its immediate aftermath. Uri also led to a decline in state sales tax revenue.
The Dallas-Plano-Irving metropolitan division, an official statistical cohort recognized by TWC and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, comprises a workforce of over 2.7 million people between portions of Dallas, Collin, Hunt, Kaufman, Denton and Ellis counties.
