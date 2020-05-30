Plano artist draws angels among us

Local artist Santos Lozano has not always been a fan of chalk art. In fact, Lozano said he used to hate it.
As an art teacher at Plano ISD's Matthews Elementary by day and mural artist by night, Lozano has incorporated art into most parts of his life.
At Veterans Memorial Park, Lozano is crafting a sidewalk piece of angels, the fourth chalk mural he has done in Plano.
“I have a thing for angels,” Lozano said while beginning his first strokes of chalk on a grid sketch Thursday morning.
In honor of Memorial Day, the new mural will be a tribute to people who have lost their lives in the military. Because of the rain last weekend, Lozano postponed the sketch.
“This is my patriotic angel,” he said.
Lozano said the idea came to him after taking a walk around the park’s sidewalk.
“I often take walks to Memorial Park, and on one occasion as I was there looking pensively at the sidewalk, I thought about the potential of creating a sidewalk chalk art piece dedicated to those who gave their lives for our freedom,” he said.
Lozano’s father and brother served in the military.
Before beginning a sketch, Lozano said he spends a large part of his time measuring and drawing out a grid that replicates his renderings. The grid he created for the Memorial Day mural took three hours to complete.
A Plano educator and father, Lozano has taught all ages. But Lozano's Plano ISD biography says he enjoys teaching elementary kids the most "because deep inside I am a kid at heart when it comes to art.”
