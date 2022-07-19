Watering
The City of Plano is asking its residents to continue their water conservation efforts by limiting outdoor watering. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) issued this request despite progress made to complete critical maintenance at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant.

Drought conditions combined with peak water demands continue to put stress on the regional delivery system. Ongoing water conservation by customers will help the District maintain water delivery for essential services of safe drinking water and public safety. As drought conditions persist, elevated and sustained local water conservation efforts will remain critical – as every drop counts.

