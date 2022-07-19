The City of Plano is asking its residents to continue their water conservation efforts by limiting outdoor watering. The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) issued this request despite progress made to complete critical maintenance at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant.
Drought conditions combined with peak water demands continue to put stress on the regional delivery system. Ongoing water conservation by customers will help the District maintain water delivery for essential services of safe drinking water and public safety. As drought conditions persist, elevated and sustained local water conservation efforts will remain critical – as every drop counts.
We are urging our residents to only water on their watering days. Addresses with an even number (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) as their last digit water Mondays and Thursdays. Addresses with an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) as their last digit water Tuesdays and Fridays.
As a reminder, this continued call to action is due to water production quantity, and not water quality – the water is safe to drink and use.
NTMWD crews have been working around the clock to restore portions of water production capacity. They restored four of the six sedimentation basins. Further work will be ongoing and continuous. The District optimistic all the basins will return to service soon. However, continued outdoor water conservation efforts are needed to maintain peak water demands and to allow cities to refill their own water storage tanks for their local communities.
North Texas is experiencing its 3rd hottest summer of record. Historically, water demands double in summer, and 60% of that water is used for irrigation of outdoor landscape. With 21 days of triple-digit temperatures this summer, the City of Plano is reinforcing the importance of the water conservation as the weather forecast includes more 100-degree days.
