Plano announced Monday it is now using Smart911, a free service designed to accelerate the process of emergency calls for residents.
Developed by private Massachusetts-based Rave Security, Smart911 identifies itself as an emergency service that will connect residents with first responders quickly.
Users are asked to provide personal information to create an individual profile. Residents are asked to enter information beyond their names and addresses.
“If they have someone who had medical needs at their home, they can put that information in their profile so we can gather that at the initial onset of the call,” Director of Plano Public Safety Communications Susan Carr said.
If someone in Plano dials 911 without Smart911, it is likely dispatchers do not know the exact whereabouts of the caller. The service uses location technology to track where residents make the call.
“It will help us to locate them a little faster,” Carr said. “We're always going to ask, 'What's the address of your emergency?' because we want to be able to rely on our technology, but also we know that there's a potential for mistakes sometimes so we always are going to ask.”
According to Carr, profile information is only available to first responders when residents make the call.
“The city of Plano pays for this partnership, but we don't have unlimited access to this personal information,” she said.
Rave Security's company website states information is “housed in top-tier secure facilities complete with 24/7 physical security, video surveillance, and alarms.” According to Rave, the company uses the same technology as some financial institutions.
In the past, Carr said residents asked the public safety department about storing their mobile phone information with emergency responders. “We hope that it will help us provide more information about them and their residence,” Carr said.
If a caller is in an emergency without the ability to speak, information on Smart911 is said to supplement the conversation. “It’s a starting point,” Carr said.
