Julie Hornok, Plano author and founder of United in Autism, is no stranger to isolation. That's why last week she made the effort to connect over 200 mothers for a virtual get-together. She also has plans for a fall relaxation retreat.
After her daughter’s diagnosis of autism a few years ago, Hornok looked everywhere for resources.
“In the never-ending search for information to help my daughter, I found myself sitting in an unfamiliar living room with 20 strangers who instantly felt like old friends,” Hornok said. “They were smart, strong and, most importantly, they completely understood the hardship I was living through without me saying a word. These women saved me.”
Hornok carried her new inspiration into United in Autism, which she uses to hold events like last week’s virtual session. Her newest idea is a retreat for mothers in the fall. “Break-out sessions are designed to help each mom remember who she was before the diagnosis, and include painting, cooking, yoga, writing, counseling, faith, shopping and, most importantly, sleeping,” Hornok said.
The newest idea came about after watching mothers and fathers become more isolated than ever.
“In the midst of the quarantine, life is extra hard for families living with autism,” she said. “They have been stripped of their therapy, respite, and the remote learning offered by the schools does not work well for many.”
Hornok hopes her organization will help parents reconnect with themselves. For Hornok, the feeling of being alone while caring for a child is a familiar one.
“When my daughter Lizzie was diagnosed with autism, an enormous weight of isolation was placed on my shoulders. Somehow with this diagnosis, I no longer fit in the community to which I once belonged,” she said.
For people who want to help families experiencing increased isolation, Hornok said a simple run to the grocery store can make all the difference.
“If you know a family living with autism, offer specific help like going to the grocery store or dropping dinner by,” she said. “Drop a surprise, like flowers, on their doorstep with an encouraging note for the parents letting them know they are loved and not forgotten.”
According to Hornok, the retreat is nonprofit and will be a low cost for parents. Those interested can register at labeledandloved.org starting Mother’s Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.