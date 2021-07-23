Bultongez mug
Former American Idol contestant and Plano Senior High School graduate Ron Bultongez turned himself in to Grapevine authorities amid charges of sexual assault of a minor under 17.

Prosecutors allege that Bultongez, 25, had multiple sexual contacts with a 16-year-old on at least four occasions. For these charges, the suspect was held in the Tarrant County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, which was posted two days following his July 15 arrest.

When reached for comment, Boltongez’s attorney of record, Barry Alford, said to Star Local Media, “We’re a private practice who’s been appointed to represent him. He’s out on bond, I’ve tried to contact him, haven’t heard from him yet. I don’t know anything about the case.”

Bultongez’s celebrity rose in 2018 when he competed on season 16 of ABC’s American Idol. He lived in Plano at the time and received a great deal of community support during his time on the show.

Bultongez is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 9 a.m. Aug. 13.

