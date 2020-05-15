J.C. Penney
Photo courtesy of J.C. Penney

Long-standing retail store JCPenney today announced that it has filed for bankruptcy after reaching an agreement with lenders. 

The company pointed to COVID-19 for its decision to file. 

In a release, the company said the agreement "is expected to reduce several billion dollars of indebtedness, provide increased financial flexibility to help navigate through the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and better position JCPenney for the long-term."

According to the release, the company has $500 million in cash on hand as of today. 

