When two teenagers in Plano were met with school closures and more free time, they brainstormed ideas extending their love of computer science outside the classroom.
Aishwarya Sudarshan and Navya Ramakrishnan are rising juniors in the Plano public school system. Sudarshan attends Plano West and Ramakrishnan attends Plano Senior.
Sudarshan and Ramakrishnan are both passionate about bringing in girls and women into the STEM workforce. Watching the world rely more heavily on technology during the pandemic, the two friends decided to break down the complexities of computer science concepts. Their podcast, “STEM Time Podcast With Navya and Aishwarya,” focuses on basics and historical figures in the study.
“The resources that currently teach STEM-based concepts are not only complex but also difficult to understand,” Ramakrishnan said.
The girls’ main goal is to make the practice accessible to all.
“We aim to engage the community by introducing STEM-related topics in a simple and engaging manner,” Ramakrishnan said.
The science-lovers nodded to the culture surrounding the field of STEM as a trigger for the two to get more people involved. Sudarshan said she hopes the podcast will help listeners “overcome the barriers” of the male-dominated field.
“We truly believe that we can allow for more diversity in the workforce,” she said.
Listeners can find the podcast on several platforms including Apple and Spotify.
