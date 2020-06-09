The city of Plano will accept applications for the CARES Small Business Grant Program beginning Monday 8 p.m. through June 22 at midnight.
In response to the economic hardships experienced by small businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Plano established a grant program funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act.)
The program is an effort to retain jobs and stabilize local businesses by providing gap financing for those who have lost revenue as a result of social distancing and are at-risk of layoffs or closure.
The Program will use $5 million of CARES Act funding, received by Collin County, to provide grants of no less than $5,000 and up to $25,000 to for-profit applicant businesses with 100 or less employees.
Businesses must be physically located within the Collin County portion of the Plano city limits and demonstrate a loss of gross revenue of 25% or more as a result of the pandemic to be considered for funding.
Grant money may only be used for rent or mortgage payments and utilities including electric, gas telephone, cable and internet provider, exclusive of property taxes, sales taxes and franchise fees. Water drainage and trash services paid to the city of Plano will not be eligible for reimbursement.
Grant applications are not awarded on a first come, first serve basis. A lottery system will be used for random applicant selection.
