Plano City Hall.jpg

The Plano City Council met July 26 to hold a public hearing for its proposed 2023-24 budget.

Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley told council that the city is expected to have an $806 million budget, with taxes bringing in $356 million and charges for services – predominantly water and sewer – bringing in $270 million.


