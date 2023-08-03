The Plano City Council met July 26 to hold a public hearing for its proposed 2023-24 budget.
Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley told council that the city is expected to have an $806 million budget, with taxes bringing in $356 million and charges for services – predominantly water and sewer – bringing in $270 million.
Expenditures are expected to total around $729 million, with public safety coming to $186 million and water and sewer treatment coming to $149 million.
Additionally, Rhodes-Whitley said the city has allocated $11.4 million to economic development incentives, $12 million for 12 new public safety positions and $1.4 million for new books at Plano’s libraries.
Capital Improvement costs are proposed to be $339.8 million, with street improvements projected to cost around $104 million and parks and recreation projects projected to cost around $61.5 million. Water and sewer improvements in Plano are projected to cost $42.7 million in the capital improvement projects fund.
Throughout the city of Plano, property values have been estimated at a total $4 billion value. This past year, Plano brought $727 million in new growth, Rhodes-Whitley said.
Rhodes-Whitley said while the federal government has projected a decrease in inflation, the city is still experiencing inflated costs. A combination of higher operation costs and new mandates from the federal and state governments has led to the city proposing keeping its 41.76₵ cents per $100 valuation tax rate. This will result in a total average $144 increase to residents’ tax bill to the city due to property value increases, Rhodes Whitley said. Other proposed options include a 38.657 cents per $100 valuation tax rate resulting in no new revenue, or a voter-approved 40.6 cents per $100 valuation tax rate.
City Council will continue budget discussions Aug. 14 and will consider adopting its new tax rate Sept. 11.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.