Plano city leaders fielded questions about property taxes and the impact of COVID-19 Thursday evening during the city’s budget town hall meeting.
Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley said the city projects a reduction for 2021 in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The recommended budget positions the city to meet our citizens’ and business needs while understanding the city must maintain some adaptability in our programs and services to respond to unforeseen changes in a timely manner,” she said.
The recommended budget comes to $604 million, or a 0.6% increase over the previous budget, Rhodes-Whitley said. Water and sewer expenses account for the largest combined budget expenditure, followed by public safety.
In response to a question on sales tax revenues in light of the pandemic, City Manager Mark Israelson said the city was projecting a slight economic downturn to continue for the rest of the current year and into the next fiscal year. Sales taxes account for 27% of general fund revenues in the proposed 2021 budget.
“So we are anticipating a slowdown, and we have accounted for that in our budget projections,” Israelson said.
The sales tax check that the city most recently received, which covered sales for June, came in flat compared to the previous year, Rhodes-Whitley said, but that the month prior had revealed a 16% decrease. Rhodes-Whitley said the budget projected a 7% decline compared to the previous year’s sales tax.
“This will be an ongoing month-to-month rollout on which industries were affected the most,” she said.
Israelson said the recommended budget did account for COVID-19. He said the budget process began in March and that a budget contingency plan had been implemented to reduce city expenses.
The city is currently under the budget contingency plan, which the city has had in place since 1990. The plan included a hiring freeze and asking departments to take a 5% cut this year, Rhodes-Whitley said.
Israelson said the projected budget continued to adjust in May, June and July.
“So the current recommended budget does fully account for COVID-19 and the impacts both for this fiscal year as well as next fiscal year,” he said.
Israelson said the city’s tax rate was included in a consolidated tax bill that contained taxes from Plano ISD, Collin County and the college district. He said the city makes up about 19% of the consolidated tax bill.
The city has scheduled a public hearing on the tax rate for Sept. 14, the same day the City Council is scheduled to adopt the operating budget and Community Investment Program, and to set the tax rate.
