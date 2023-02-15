CCIntegration, Inc. (CCI) has announced the opening of its 50,000-square-foot new headquarters facility in Plano.

Driven by growth and dynamic market trends, the new location will bring tech jobs to the local economy. Currently, the company has more than 120 employees and key technology partnerships with Dell, HPE, Lenovo, SuperMicro, and Intel.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

