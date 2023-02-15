CCIntegration, Inc. (CCI) has announced the opening of its 50,000-square-foot new headquarters facility in Plano.
Driven by growth and dynamic market trends, the new location will bring tech jobs to the local economy. Currently, the company has more than 120 employees and key technology partnerships with Dell, HPE, Lenovo, SuperMicro, and Intel.
An addition to the Texas facility is a state-of-the-art virtual proof of concept solution laboratory center, which will provide the ability for its new and existing customers to connect remotely and test or validate new solutions.
Replicating CCI’s San Jose location, the company’s new Texas-based headquarters will provide engineering, warehousing, and system/appliance integration services, including a dedicated and expanded area for the build out of rack solutions, including integration, test and validation.
Plano Chamber to celebrate warehouse opening
Community members are invited to celebrate the opening of Fowling Warehouse from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Feb. 23 at 1714 14th St., Ste. 300.
The even is open to the public and free to attend.
Chamber to hold legislative days
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce as they travel to Austin to meet with legislators and decision-makers and try to affect positive change for Plano’s businesses.
From Feb. 28-March 1, businesses will have a chance to join the chamber at the capital.
Registration is $300 per person, or $1,000 for four people and $309 for a hotel room.
OVME celebrates one year
OVME celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Plano location with an exclusive grand reopening party on Feb. 9.
Over $10,000 in raffle prizes and giveaways were distributed, in addition to complimentary skin analyses for all attendees to be redeemed at a later date. The gift bags handed out upon guests’ departures boasted luxury skincare products from OVME, Revision, and SkinMedica.
Lucid Private Offices opens doors at International Business Park
Lucid Private Offices, formerly known as WorkSuites, has signed a 31,000 square-foot lease at International Business Park located at 6275 W. Plano Parkway. The company will occupy the fifth floor of the new office building.
The five-story office building in the heart of Dallas' Platinum Corridor features 48,000 square foot floor plates, large windows, art installations, and balconies on multiple floors. It also overlooks a park with a walking trail and outdoor workspaces. Furthermore, the 10,000 square-foot amenity center next door includes a fitness center, conference center, tenant lounge, and mini market.
Phase two of the International Business Park’s expansion will bring an additional 280,000 square feet of space to the market and is set to be delivered in March. The building, with balconies on floors four and five, will be the largest in the park and is expected to be 20% leased at the time of delivery.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
