The Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives, an association of more than 1,500 Texas-based, chamber of commerce professionals, annually honors its own marketing and communications leaders for superior work in social media, video, website, event marketing and print/electronic communications.
“Chambers of Commerce are all in the communication business as the local voice of business,” said Michael Gallops, 2023 Chair of the TCCE Media Awards Committee. “The Chamber industry is one that shares information, best practices and endeavors to stay abreast and master new forms of communication. The TCCE Annual Media Awards recognizes the best communications and media work for Texas chambers of commerce of every size.”
Local chamber marketing and communications leaders submit their websites, social media samples, videos, event marketing and print publications for consideration and recognition, judged by a TCCE awards committee. Thirty different chambers submitted for one of our four media categories. To ensure comparison on organizations with similar resources, TCCE created four divisions based upon the size of the Chamber. Judges met on multiple occasions and judged in each media category and landed on the winners.
Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) is the professional society of Texas chamber of commerce executives and professional staff. Established in 1906, TCCE remains a strong, viable organization and the longest standing association of chamber of commerce professionals in the nation.
Economic Development to host workforce strategy forum
Community members are invited to attend WSNCT’s Registered Apprenticeship: A Key Workforce Strategy for Sustainability forum on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The free event will be held at the Plano Event Center from 1:30pm-4:00pm. Speakers from industry and educational entities will share their experiences in the apprenticeship space, as well as share resources and information about how to develop a program for your organization. Please click the image to register. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Te’sha Johnson (tjohnson@dfwjobs.com).
