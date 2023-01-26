January is National Mentorship Month, and she dives into the difference between Managing and Leadership, and how a mentor may be helpful.
Celebrating communal success
Community members are invited to the Plano Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Feb. 15 to hear from keynote speaker, Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College, Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and more.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other business leaders, hear from industry experts and celebrate the success of the Plano community. Registration is available at planochamber.org.
Maximizing membership
The Plano Chamber of Commerce held its "Maximize your Membership" event for new, existing and prospective members.
The purpose of the event was to educate attendees on how to fully utilize their chamber membership and take advantage of all the benefits we offer.
Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions and interact with other professionals in their community. Interested community members can join the next session on Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.