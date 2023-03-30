Local business owners are invited to the Plano Chamber of Commerce’s State of Plano Business, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Marriott Legacy Town Center.
Join the chamber for a discussion with Plano Mayor John Muns, Doug McDonald from Plano Economic Development and Plano Chamber Board Chair Michael Lawson as they explore the state of business in the Plano community. This event is sponsored by Toyota.
Women’s Division to discuss mental health in the workplace
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce as it discusses the importance of maintaining strong mental health in the workplace. Licensed social worker Karen Carillo will serve as keynote speaker of the event.
The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Gleneagles Country Club.
Doing business with DART
Join DART and the Plano Chamber of Commerce as they inform residents on how the two entities plan to build a more connected community.
The event is slated for 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at 5400 Independence Pkwy #200.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
