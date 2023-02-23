Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce as they travel to Austin to meet with legislators and decision-makers and try to affect positive change for Plano’s businesses.
From Feb. 28-March 1, businesses will have a chance to join the chamber at the capital.
Registration is $300 per person, or $1,000 for four people and $309 for a hotel room.
STRIVE Arranges the Sale of Jupiter Plaza in Plano
STRIVE, a commercial real estate investment sales firm based in Dallas, recently announced the sale of Jupiter Plaza in Plano. The 100% occupied, 8,600 square foot retail center is located on Jupiter Rd. The center is in a densely populated trade area with over 280,000 residents in a 5-mile radius, with an additional 3.2% growth expected over the next five years. It is also visible to over 21,000 vehicles per day on Jupiter Rd. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE exclusively represented the seller, a California investor, and sourced the buyer, a local Dallas investor. Additional terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Chamber to hold first quarterly luncheon
The Plano Chamber of Commerce invites community members to a luncheon where Marc Rosen, JC Penny’s CEO will talk about the future of business in Plano. The event will take place from 11:30 to 1 p.m. March 15 at Marriott at Legacy Town Center, 7121 Bishop Rd.
