Plano chamber
Facebook photo/Plano Chamber of Commerce

Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce as they travel to Austin to meet with legislators and decision-makers and try to affect positive change for Plano’s businesses.

From Feb. 28-March 1, businesses will have a chance to join the chamber at the capital.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

