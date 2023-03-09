The Plano Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Allen, Frisco, and McKinney Chambers, will host Collin County Days in Austin, Texas.
This annual event provides an opportunity for the business community to connect with the state's top leaders and showcase the strength and impact of the Collin County region. The event will include briefings, meetings with key state leaders, and a reception honoring the Collin County delegation.
Whether you are a small business owner, a large corporation, or a community leader, your voice and presence will help make a difference, the chamber said.
Interested businesses can register now at planochamber.org to secure a spot at Collin County Days in Austin, Texas.
Chamber to hold first quarterly luncheon
The Plano Chamber of Commerce invites community members to a luncheon where Marc Rosen, JC Penny’s CEO will talk about the future of business in Plano. The event will take place from 11:30 to 1 p.m. March 15 at Marriott at Legacy Town Center, 7121 Bishop Rd.
Chamber to host Success in business luncheon
Join the chamber for a luncheon from 11:30-1 p.m. March 22 at 5400 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 200 to learn how to better navigate the business world.
Speakers include Edwin Britt and Michael Ray Newman.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
