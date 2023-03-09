Plano chamber
Facebook photo/Plano Chamber of Commerce

The Plano Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Allen, Frisco, and McKinney Chambers, will host Collin County Days in Austin, Texas.

This annual event provides an opportunity for the business community to connect with the state's top leaders and showcase the strength and impact of the Collin County region. The event will include briefings, meetings with key state leaders, and a reception honoring the Collin County delegation. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments