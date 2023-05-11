Area business owners are invited to a virtual information session 5:30 p.m. May 18 and noon May 19 for an information session regarding Plano’s Leadership Class 40. Interested attendees must register at http://www.leadershipplano.org/ by midnight May 18 to attend. A link will be sent to all registrants. Those who do not receive a link by 10 a.m. can contact leadershipplano@planochamber.org.
Plano-based Frito-Lay to Roll Out Compostable Chip Bags
In an effort to fulfill its sustainability goals, Plano-based Frito-Lay built a greenhouse aimed to test compostable packaging. PepsiCo.’s Pep+ initiative aims to make 100% of packaging recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable by 2025.
Young Professionals of Plano presents Live after Five
Join the Young Professionals of Plano for an evening of networking and exercise from 5 to 7 p.m. May 16 at Children’s Health Andrews Institute Sports Performance powered by EXOS, located at 7211 Preston Rd.
Attendees will get a chance to get a sneak peek of EXOS workouts, tour the venue and enjoy snacks, smoothies and games.
