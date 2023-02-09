Local businesses will have an opportunity to hear experts talk about major issues facing North Texas at Leadership Plano’s Regional Leadership Day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Davidson - Gundy Alumni Center on the campus of University of Texas-Dallas, 800 W. Campbell Rd, Richardson.
Plano Chamber invites businesses to Governor's Small Business Webinar
Plano businesses will have an opportunity to join a Governor’s Small Business Webinar from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14 to learn how to identify steps in getting export ready as well as expanding products into international markets.
Richard Rayne is a Senior International Business Advisor at the University of Texas at San Antonio SBDC International Trade Center. Rayne has worked in the international business field for more than 30 years. Many of those years he spent working with FedEx, advising and providing customized solutions to exporters and importers of various sizes about the intricacies of global logistics, international marketing, e-Commerce, government regulations and overseas business partner outreach.
Are you a young professional wanting to network? Here is an opportunity for you
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Fowling Warehouse DFW for an evening of networking and learning. Young professionals will have an opportunity to learn leadership skills and find opportunities for community involvement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.