Local businesses will have an opportunity to hear experts talk about major issues facing North Texas at Leadership Plano’s Regional Leadership Day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Davidson - Gundy Alumni Center on the campus of University of Texas-Dallas, 800 W. Campbell Rd, Richardson.

Space is limited to 20 registrants. More information can be found by contacting leadershipplano@planochamber.org.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

