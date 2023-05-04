Business.jpg
Courtesy of DART

In celebration of Bike to Work Day, DART is inviting riders across North Texas to participate in the 2023 Bike to Work Challenge on May 12 and enter for a chance to win one of four custom DART bikes. Contest rules are available at DART.org/bikes.

Here's how to participate in the 2023 DART Bike to Work Challenge:

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments