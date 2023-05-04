In celebration of Bike to Work Day, DART is inviting riders across North Texas to participate in the 2023 Bike to Work Challenge on May 12 and enter for a chance to win one of four custom DART bikes. Contest rules are available at DART.org/bikes.
Here's how to participate in the 2023 DART Bike to Work Challenge:
Take a picture of yourself using your bike in tandem with DART to get to work.
Submit it to DART via social media with the hashtag #DARTBike2Work before May 8.
One winner will be randomly selected on May 9 to receive a custom DART Bike at the annual Bike to Work Day Event on Friday, May 12, from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. Free bike safety checks, refreshments and more will also be available at the following locations:
Akard Station
CityLine/Bush Station
Downtown Garland Station
Parker Road Station
For more information about DART Bike to Work Day, visit DART.org/bikes.
Community Job Fair Outreach
Hope Restored Missions, in partnership with the Credit Union of Texas will hold a community job fair outreach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at 1947 K Ave Ste A300.
This job fair is geared toward those experiencing homelessness and are looking to get back on their feet.
Attendees will receive a free haircut, hairstyling and makeovers, a pop-up shop, interview coaching and resume prep.
Plano Chamber to host info meeting for Leadership Class 40
Area business owners are invited to a virtual information session 5:30 p.m. May 18 and noon May 19 for an information session regarding Plano’s Leadership Class 40. Interested attendees must register at http://www.leadershipplano.org/ by midnight May 18 to attend. A link will be sent to all registrants. Those who do not receive a link by 10 a.m. can contact leadershipplano@planochamber.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
