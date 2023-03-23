Business.jpg
Courtesy of DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a series of in-person and virtual community meetings during the month of March to seek public input on Phase Two of the New Bus Network and other system improvements planned for 2024 and beyond.

Riders from throughout the DART Service Area are encouraged to attend the meetings to share their ideas on several topics and how they relate to each community, such as:

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments