Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will host a series of in-person and virtual community meetings during the month of March to seek public input on Phase Two of the New Bus Network and other system improvements planned for 2024 and beyond.
Riders from throughout the DART Service Area are encouraged to attend the meetings to share their ideas on several topics and how they relate to each community, such as:
The Kroger Co. announced plans to open three new Kroger Marketplace format stores in North Texas in the communities of Fort Worth, Melissa and Plano. These locations will be the first new-build Kroger stores in North Texas since the company opened its location at 1801 North Lake Forest Drive in McKinney in 2019. Kroger has been proudly serving North Texas communities for 65 years.
While all three stores are expected to open in 2024, additional details will be shared at groundbreaking events later this summer. Kroger currently operates more than 100 stores in North and East Texas and more than 200 stores total throughout Texas.
Kroger Marketplace format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, apparel, and toys. Marketplace stores typically range in size from 100,000 to 130,000 square feet.
In 2022, Kroger opened a Fulfillment Center in South Dallas to focus solely on the growing demand for grocery delivery service. With spoke facilities since constructed in Austin, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, the company has added the capability to serve an ever-increasing digital audience and more remote communities without the need for brick-and-mortar stores.
With Boost by Kroger, digital shoppers have convenient options for every budget, including next-day delivery and same-day delivery in as little as 2 hours. Plus, Boost members save up to $1,000 a year on gas, groceries, and delivery fees.
Chamber to host state of business
Join the Plano Chamber on from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Marriott at Legacy Town Center.
The chamber will discuss the state of business in the Plano community.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
