Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has launched a new pilot program that will substantially increase the agency’s commitment to riders to provide a safe and clean transit experience.
The DART Clean Team Initiative will utilize on-board contract cleaning personnel from “Our Calling” United Community of Faith Staffing to remove trash and debris aboard light rail vehicles as they operate throughout the DART network, supplementing the extensive cleaning protocols already in place.
Each weekday night, DART light rail vehicles currently receive a complete cleaning between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., while the vehicles are at the rail yards. This includes sweeping, mopping and a complete wipe-down with an EPA approved cleaning agent.
DART light rail vehicles also receive a thorough cleaning at the eight terminus stations throughout the day with a focus on high touch areas. High touch surface areas are cleaned including handrails, door buttons, grab rails and hanging straps. Red and Blue Line trains are cleaned every 60 minutes. Orange and Green Line trains are cleaned every 90 minutes.
Through the new Clean Team Initiative pilot program, 24 additional contract cleaners will board light rail vehicles across the DART network on all four light rail lines throughout the day. Two shifts will operate Monday-Friday, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Shake Shack Celebration
Come out to Shake Shack at 509 W. Park Blvd. to celebrate a ribbon cutting with the Plano Chamber of Commerce from 10:30-11 a.m. Dec. 5.
Chamber members and guests are welcome.
Metroplex Medical Centreribbon cutting
Chamber members and community members are invited to celebrate a grand opening for the Metroplex Medical Centre from 4-4:45 p.m. Nov. 29 at 4709 W. Parker Rd., #430.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
