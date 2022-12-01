DART.jpg
REGINALD LOFTIN

On Monday, December 12, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will return nine major bus routes to regular operating service frequency.

In June, to provide service dependability for riders, DART implemented a five-minute service frequency reduction on 31 bus routes due to the nationwide shortage of bus operators. Thanks to an aggressive operator hiring initiative by the agency, DART is returning nine bus routes to regular service ahead of schedule.

