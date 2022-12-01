On Monday, December 12, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will return nine major bus routes to regular operating service frequency.
In June, to provide service dependability for riders, DART implemented a five-minute service frequency reduction on 31 bus routes due to the nationwide shortage of bus operators. Thanks to an aggressive operator hiring initiative by the agency, DART is returning nine bus routes to regular service ahead of schedule.
15-minute peak and 20-minute midday service will resume on the following routes:
DART Bus Route 13 Ervay
DART Bus Route 15 Buckner
DART Bus Route 16 Ferguson
DART Bus Route 17 Skillman
DART Bus Route 18 Samuell
DART Bus Route 20 Northwest Highway
DART Bus Route 22 Forest Lane
DART Bus Route 38 Ledbetter
DART Bus Route 57 Westmoreland
DART plans to return the remaining 22 bus routes to regular service frequency on January 23, 2023.
To improve schedule efficiency and provide more direct service, DART Bus Route 13 will serve Hatcher Station in both directions from stops on Elsie Faye Heggins Street. Route 13 will no longer use the triangular routing over Lagow and Robert L. Parish streets to enter the station on Scyene Road.
Family-owned pizza kitchen moves to Plano
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen, a local DFW family-owned American-style pizza and pasta concept in Plano, is set to open to the public Saturday, December 10 at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.
The new concept comes from former owners of the beloved Picasso’s Pizza & Grill, Andrew and Jennifer Albert along with their son who is also co-owner, Justin Andrew Albert. Co-owner, Andrew Albert, has over 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry with almost 30 years as owner of the now closed yet beloved Picasso’s Pizza & Grill, which had three locations in DFW and was the home of their famous “Dallas style” pizza since 1991.
Supporting small business
The Plano Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to show up for the city's small businesses in a strong way. Throughout the rest of the year, the chamber plans to walk the town and highlight local small businesses. Community members are encouraged to shop local and highlight some of the small businesses in the area.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.