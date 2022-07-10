Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Delta Electronics is in the process of constructing a 400,000 square foot research and development center on a 30-acre plot of land located at 601 Data Drive. An anticipated construction and opening date was not given.
Delta Electronics says the facility is expected to create hundreds of jobs and could potentially lead to partnerships with Texas universities and colleges.
This would be Delta Electronics’ second Plano location, with the first being located at 2925 East Plano Parkway.
Prestonwood announces North Lower School Principal
Prestonwood Christian Academy (PCA) School System has announced Kristan Williams as the new PCA North Lower School Principal.
Williams comes to PCA North from Frisco ISD’s Maus Middle School, where she has served as an assistant principal since 2018. She has 10-plus years of experience in education, serving in roles of teacher, team leader, instructional coach, curriculum writer and administrator.
“Kristan Williams is a dynamic leader full of energy and passion for Kingdom Impact,” PCA School System Superintendent Dr. Michael Goddard said in a press release. “She brings to PCA North a strong Biblical Worldview, as well as a love for students and teachers.”
Williams has also been a longtime volunteer at Vacation Bible School, working exclusively with Pre-K to 2nd grade students.
Texas Health opens “Breeze Centers”
Texas Health Resources recently opened three new “Breeze Centers,” one of which is located on Parker Road in Plano. The other two are located in Dallas and Allen, respectively.
The “Breeze Centers” function the same as urgent care clinics, and as such, offer same-day appointments for routine ailments and non-trauma-related emergency situations alike.
Ribbon cutting schedule
As of Thursday, the Plano Chamber of Commerce’s ribbon cutting schedule is as follows:
July 28: Village Medical
Aug. 25: Bitcare Clinic and Med Spa
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
