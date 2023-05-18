The Dolly Llama, an innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle and ice cream concoctions, is opening its second shop in Plano with a grand opening celebration on May 27 at 8400 Preston Rd #150, within the Preston Creek Shopping Center, starting at noon.
The Plano location will be operated by franchisees and husband and wife duo, Trenton and Joy Judson. The pair wanted to open in advance of the traffic-driving new Universal Studios theme park. They also plan to open two more locations within the next few years in Fort Worth and Arlington.
Collin College HostsNortheast Texas Small Acreage and New Landowner Conference
Collin College will host the Northeast Texas Small Acreage and New Landowner Conference from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the college’s Farmersville Campus located at 501 S. Collin Parkway.
The college has partnered with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for this industry trade show and conference. New landowners as well as small acreage landowners who want to discover the latest agriculture techniques can find what they are looking for at this event. Presentation tracks are available for beginning landowners as well as in-depth topics on land management, livestock, and specialty crop management. Experts will address a variety of topics including Landowner 101, farm/ranch operations, crops, and livestock, what to do with your land, operations planning, soil management, agriculture/wildlife valuation, sprayer calibration, specialty crops, local resources, brush management, and multi-species grazing. Pesticide applicator license holders who register and attend the Continuing Education Unit (CEU) sessions can earn up to four CEUs.
Collin College serves more than 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Plano Chamber hosts success seminar
Plano Chamber of Commerce members are invited to a Success in Business seminar from 11:30-1 p.m. May 24 at 5400 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 200.
Kyle Gordon, founder of Dilla’s Quesadillas, will discuss how entrepreneurs can plan, launch and build a community with their business.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
