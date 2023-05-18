Business.jpg
The Dolly Llama, an innovative dessert shop known for over-the-top waffle and ice cream concoctions, is opening its second shop in Plano with a grand opening celebration on May 27 at 8400 Preston Rd #150, within the Preston Creek Shopping Center, starting at noon.

The Plano location will be operated by franchisees and husband and wife duo, Trenton and Joy Judson. The pair wanted to open in advance of the traffic-driving new Universal Studios theme park. They also plan to open two more locations within the next few years in Fort Worth and Arlington. 

