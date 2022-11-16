Electric vehicle company brings new facility to Plano
SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced plans today to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano.
With this facility, SK Signet will produce a range of fast-charging solutions, including providing the first U.S.-manufactured ultra-fast chargers and power cabinets that offer more than 350kW of power. The facility, covering 136,200 square feet, is expected to be operating at full capacity by July 2023, producing more than 10,000 fast chargers per year. SK Signet plans to create up to 183 jobs at the site by 2026.
The manufacturing facility is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and will align with the goals of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, boosting domestic manufacturing of secure, interoperable EV chargers and supporting the growth of a nationwide EV charging infrastructure.
45 new members join Plano
The Plano Chamber has welcomed 45 new business members in the months of September and October.
New members include Adobe, Behavior Frontiers, Ellie Mental Health, The Toy Tree, Firehouse Subs and more.
Boeing recognized
Boeing received several national recognitions for its veteran hiring efforts, including Forbes, Military Times and the U.S. Department of Labor.
Boeing has been ranked on the Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans and ranked No. 10 out of 200 companies that made the “employer of choice for veterans” list.
In addition, Boeing has also been named a “2022 Best for Vets Employer” by the Military Times, and received the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing Veterans Platinum Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor.
In receiving these recognitions, Boeing has demonstrated and met rigorous veteran employment and workplace integration assistance criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, pay compensation and tuition assistance programs.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.