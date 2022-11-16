thumbnail_PlanoFacility Rendering.jpg
Electric vehicle company brings new facility to Plano

SK Signet, a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced plans today to create up to 183 highly-skilled jobs for a new EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

