My Possibilities will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its campus’ new Employment Innovations School, powered by Bread Financial, at 9 a.m. on North Texas Giving Day, Sept. 21 at 3601 Mapleshade Lane.
The opening of this new program will grant opportunities to an additional 300 adults with IDD, creating viable pathways for those people to enter the workforce.
My Possibilities aims to empower adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities by providing job training and career development opportunities to those facing significant job placement barriers.
PepsiCo and Walmart collaborate to support sustainable party
PepsiCo, headquartered in Plano, and Walmart announced on July 26 a seven-year collaboration to pursue $120 million worth of investments focused on supporting U.S. and Canadian farmers in their pursuit to improve soil health and water quality. By establishing and scaling financial, agronomic and social programs, it aims to enable and accelerate the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on more than 2 million acres of farmland and deliver approximately 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions and removals by 2030 – roughly equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to power 778,300 homes for one year.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
