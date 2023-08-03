Business.jpg
Courtesy of My Possibilities

My Possibilities will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its campus’ new Employment Innovations School, powered by Bread Financial, at 9 a.m. on North Texas Giving Day, Sept. 21 at 3601 Mapleshade Lane. 

The opening of this new program will grant opportunities to an additional 300 adults with IDD, creating viable pathways for those people to enter the workforce.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

