Plano business.jpg
Courtesy of the Plano Chamber

Join the young professionals of Plano to learn about the importance of finding a passion in a community, as well as discovering Plano’s several nonprofits. Meet with over 10 organizations to learn about community service and leadership opportunities.

The event is slated for June 21 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at 2801 Network Blvd., Suite 106 in Frisco.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments