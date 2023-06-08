Join the young professionals of Plano to learn about the importance of finding a passion in a community, as well as discovering Plano’s several nonprofits. Meet with over 10 organizations to learn about community service and leadership opportunities.
The event is slated for June 21 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at 2801 Network Blvd., Suite 106 in Frisco.
America searches for the Top Small Business
America’s Top Small Business awards program is in full swing, and the U.S. Chamber is looking for the most innovative and successful small businesses in the country. With only one month left to enter, Plano business owners have an opportunity to showcase their brand and celebrate their accomplishments nationwide.
Complete your application for a chance to become one of our regional finalists. Finalists will receive a one-year paid U.S. Chamber of Commerce membership, other non-cash prizes, and will be considered for a $25,000 Small Business of the Year grand prize.
Residents are encouraged to Check out the ATSB guide featuring more info on eligibility, prizes, and more.
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce for an opportunity to learn about cybersecurity in an ever-evolving digital environment.
Yochai Greenberg with Nano Cyber Solutions will talk about keeping a workspace digitally secure, current trends and existing threats, how to stay secure at little to no cost and how to stay digitally secure when forging new partnerships.
This event is slated for June 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5400 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 200.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.