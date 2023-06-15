As the second quarter of 2023 comes to a close, here are some major new additions to Plano’s business community from the city’s economic development department.
Lite-On Expands Operations in Plano
Lee and Associates has negotiated a 79,720-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Dallas suburb of Plano for for Taiwanese-based company Lite-On. Lite-On primarily manufactures consumer electronics, including LEDs, semiconductors, computer chassis, monitors, motherboards, optical disc drives, and other electronic components. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 3605 E. Plano Parkway was built in 1999, totals 100,320 square feet and features 24-foot clear heights, 32 exterior dock doors and 445 parking spaces.
MW Builders opens new office in Plano
MW Builders held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting in April to celebrate its opening in Plano, the city announced on June 9. The national commercial construction company provides services such as pre-construction, design-build, general construction and construction management services.
Fisher Investments expands Plano operations
Fisher Investments, a company with more than 1,200 workers in Dallas-Fort Worth and 4,200 in the United States, has relocated its headquarters to Plano.
The move will add jobs in North Texas, according to the city.
Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally, according to the firm. Private investors account for $156 billion of that total, with institutional investors and business retirement plans making up the rest.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.