Plano mortgage lender lays off workers, files for bankruptcy
First Guaranty Mortgage Corp., a Plano-based mortgage lender, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy one week after laying off over 400 employees, roughly 80% of its workforce.
The company filed for Chapter 11 protection in court on Thursday, listing $500 million or more in debt in its filings.
“While we have made considerable efforts to address our ongoing financial challenges related to the state of the mortgage market, we ultimately must do what is best for our borrowers and consumers,” said Aaron Samples, Chief Executive Officer of FGMC, in a press release.
Ford’s Garage now open
A Ford’s Garage franchise opened its doors in Plano last week. The restaurant and bar, which specializes in comfort food and burgers, is located in the former site of Razzoo’s Cajun Café at Dallas Parkway.
Plano Symphony Orchestra welcomes new board members
The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced the addition of seven new board members on Wednesday.
According to a press release, PSO unanimously appointed Marion Brockette as President. The board also voted to elect the following officers: Brenda Mills as Vice President and President-Elect; Julianne Barnum as Secretary; Mike Mangum as Treasurer; and Marcela Schweers as Guild President.
The following board members are returning to their post: Bobby Baggett, Bret Boeger, Mary Jo Cater, Nancy Freeman, Hillary Hansen, Dr. Doohi Lee, Mirna Lynch, Charlotte Moellering, Darlene Morford, Wanda Parker, Christopher Parr, Carlos Rodriquez-Garcia, and Christina Ryan. Joining them will be Karen Davis, Tim Dwight, Rebeka Ecker, Deborah L. Hendrix, Dr. Christine Hopkins, Hal Kauffeldt, Charles Miller, Dr. Betty Bell Muns, Ralph Muse, Ryan J. Riggs, Raymond Rowell, Bill Tucker and Kyle Veverka.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.