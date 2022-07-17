Che Corner, an Asian health food restaurant, recently opened inside H Mart on K Avenue. The restaurant is located in the supermarket’s food court in suite M110.
MADabolic opening in Plano
MADabolic, a chain of gyms that brands itself as “the industry’s original strength-driven interval training gym,” is opening a location in Plano on Preston Road near Park Boulevard.
The franchise is anticipated to open at the end of this summer.
Aligned Data Centers joins NFF
Aligned Data Centers, a Plano-based technology infrastructure company, announced on Tuesday that it is the first corporate sponsor to join the Nomad Futurist Foundation (NFF). The NFF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 2021 to demystify the world of digital infrastructure and empower younger generations through exposure to the underlying technologies that power the digital world.
Aligned will support NFF’s efforts to tackle a key challenge facing the digital infrastructure industry. Despite being one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, the industry is aging, with insufficient new talent to support future growth. Contributing factors include lack of industry visibility, lack of diversity, a risk-averse approach to hiring and a paucity of relevant educational options.
Plano Chamber of Commerce is hiring
The Plano Chamber of Commerce is hiring a marketing and communications director. This position reports to the President/CEO and manages all aspects of the Chamber’s marketing and communications department.
