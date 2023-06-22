Plano water tower.png
City of Plano

Earlier this month, Plano’s Economic Development Corporation announced that Cawley Partners has broken ground on the second phase of The Parkwood office campus on the southeast corner of Windhaven and Dallas Parkway. The 120,000-square-foot building will feature conference rooms, outdoor patios, a fitness center and a pickleball court.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

