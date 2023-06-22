Earlier this month, Plano’s Economic Development Corporation announced that Cawley Partners has broken ground on the second phase of The Parkwood office campus on the southeast corner of Windhaven and Dallas Parkway. The 120,000-square-foot building will feature conference rooms, outdoor patios, a fitness center and a pickleball court.
Cybersecurity in the workplace
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce for an opportunity to learn about cybersecurity in an ever-evolving digital environment.
Yochai Greenberg with Nano Cyber Solutions will talk about keeping a workspace digitally secure, current trends and existing threats, how to stay secure at little to no cost and how to stay digitally secure when forging new partnerships.
This event is slated for June 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5400 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 200.
Women in Business
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce for a county-wide event highlighting women in business.
The chamber’s Women in Business division has been in North Texas for over 16 years connecting women of all backgrounds and professions. Join us for a fun networking event and meet other like-minded women.
From 6-7:30 p.m. June 28, Veritex Bank, in partnership with the chamber, will hold a networking event with available door prizes at 5400 Independence Parkway, Ste 200.
Prospective attendees who would like to bring a door prize ($20 minimum value), may have a chance to give a 30-second highlight of your business. Prospective attendees must let the chamber know at the time of registration. Prospective attendees must register by 10 a.m. Monday at planochamber.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
