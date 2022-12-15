Trellix, announced its new Chief information security officer (CISO), Harold Rivas as a part the company’s ongoing effort to drive the future of extended detection and response.
Rivas will lead Trellix’s global security and compliance initiatives. His leadership will enable Trellix to best protect against threats, manage compliance needs and third-party risks, and implement industry-wide best practices. Rivas joins Trellix from his role as CISO at loanDepot, and having held additional executive and senior-level information security roles at Santander Consumer, Mr. Cooper, Fujitsu America and Citi.
While Trellix is headquartered in San Jose, the company will soon open an office in Plano.
Shopping local
The Plano Chamber of Commerce continues its initiative to shop local this season.
This week, the chamber is highlighting Crave Popcorn Co., founded by Carol and her late husband Blake Davis in 2014. Learn more about Crave through the Plano Chamber of Commerce.
As the season continues, the chamber plans to highlight more of its local retailers.
Community invited to ribbon cutting
Community members are encouraged to join the Plano Chamber of Commerce in celebrating Behavior Frontiers with a ribbon cutting from 4-6 p.m. Jan 10 at 1413 Gables Ct.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
