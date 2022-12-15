Harold Rivas.png

Trellix, announced its new Chief information security officer (CISO), Harold Rivas as a part the company’s ongoing effort to drive the future of extended detection and response.

Rivas will lead Trellix’s global security and compliance initiatives. His leadership will enable Trellix to best protect against threats, manage compliance needs and third-party risks, and implement industry-wide best practices. Rivas joins Trellix from his role as CISO at loanDepot, and having held additional executive and senior-level information security roles at Santander Consumer, Mr. Cooper, Fujitsu America and Citi.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.

