shops at legacy
Courtesy of Shops at Legacy

A host of new restaurants are bringing new flavor to The Shops at Legacy, Plano’s original lifestyle destination.

Truluck’s is slated to open this summer in The Shops at Legacy to offer seafood available in a setting that creates memorable moments for guests. Truluck’s is slated to open at located at 7161 Bishop Road, Suite G1, next to the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

