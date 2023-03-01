A host of new restaurants are bringing new flavor to The Shops at Legacy, Plano’s original lifestyle destination.
Truluck’s is slated to open this summer in The Shops at Legacy to offer seafood available in a setting that creates memorable moments for guests. Truluck’s is slated to open at located at 7161 Bishop Road, Suite G1, next to the Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center.
Opening in March, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya’s philosophy will serve traditional Japanese ramen. Kizuki prepares its fare in a Japanese style, utilizing a unique method of roasting bones before boiling, an approach similar to the French style of making consommé. Kizuki is slated to open at 5760 Legacy Drive, Suite B4, in a 2,736-square-foot space between Starbucks and Bob’s Steak and Chop House.
Craft & Vine Taproom will offer an extensive selection of more than 72 local beers, wines and sours this spring. The restaurant’s “farm to fork” philosophy showcases modern American cuisine in chef-created dishes and shared plates. Craft & Vine will be located at 5800 Legacy Drive, Suite C-1, in a 4,947-square-foot space just south of Kendra Scott.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is an award-winning New York-style pizzeria. It’s slated to open in early March. Grimaldi’s will be located at 5717 Legacy Drive, Suite 110, in a 3,676-square-foot space near Chipotle.
Serendipity comes to Plano
Serendipity Labs co-working announced today it has added a 24,000-square foot location in Plano.
The 14-story One Legacy West building is LEED Core and Shell Gold and Energy Star certified, holds a design award from Texas Architecture Magazine, and is owned by Gaedeke Group, a Dallas-based national real estate investor and operator led by Chief Executive Officer Sabine Gaedeke Stener.
This addition to the Serendipity Labs international network has 71 dedicated, private offices and team suites that can accommodate requirements from 1 to 100 people, along with meeting rooms and an event space. Members will also have on-demand access to the entire Serendipity Labs network that includes locations in over 35 urban, suburban, and secondary markets across the U.S. and U.K.
The Serendipity Labs facility spans the entire fourth floor of the 307,824 square foot One Legacy West building at 7950 Legacy Drive. This Class AA building has floor-to-ceiling windows with 360-degree unobstructed views spanning all greater North Dallas suburbs, an air sterilization system eliminating up to 99% of germs and viruses, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, eco-friendly transportation conveniences and charging stations, and offers ample covered garage parking. Located in the North Platinum Corridor, it is surrounded by the finest offerings of restaurants, hotels, shopping, corporate headquarters, convention centers and has easy access to both the Sam Rayburn Toll Road and Dallas North Tollway. The Serendipity Labs location will open this March with new interior design elements, furnishings, and a secure technology infrastructure that satisfies FINRA, HIPAA and the data privacy and security requirements of global multinational companies.
Solstice to host “Star Wars” charity
Solstice at Plano will host a “Star Wars” charity event for residents and their families, as well as the Greater Plano community, on March 4. The event will feature appetizers and drinks from 3–5 p.m., before a screening of one of the original “Star Wars” trilogy movies in the dining room.
An Evening in the Galaxy with Solstice will also feature costumed “Star Wars” characters and a charity raffle of “Star Wars” toys and memorabilia, along with a guest appearance and autograph signings from actor, writer and visual effects artist C. Andrew Nelson.
