Cheer Athletics, a Plano-based cheerleading program with locations across the United States, announced in a press release on Thursday that its corporate headquarters and flagship gym would be relocated to the Plano Commerce Center II campus.
“Digitality” to premiere today
“Digitality,” a student film that will be North Texas Performing Arts’ film and digital performance debut, will premiere at Cinemark Legacy West today (June 26) at 5:15 p.m.
The Outlook at Windhaven, an upcoming senior living facility, broke ground at its location along the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway, architectural firm Three announced in a press release on Thursday.
The 530,000 square foot complex will include 30 cottage homes, 153 apartments and a 56-unit assisted living and memory care facility.
Texas Health Plano names new President
Fraser Hay, FACHE, M.H.A., will be president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. Hay served there as vice president of professional and support services from 2015-2017, prior to becoming president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.
During his more than four years leading Texas Health HEB, Hay has focused on enhancing the culture at the hospital by focusing on inclusion, empathy and continuous improvement. Working with the team, the hospital has improved its quality of care while providing more complex care with the startup of a neurosurgery service. He also worked intentionally with community organizations, particularly the local school district, to create programs that prepare students for careers in healthcare.
Legacy Hall movie night
The Box Garden at Legacy Hall will host a free movie night every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. this summer now through July 27.
The full movie lineup is as follows:
Wednesday, June 29 – “Legally Blonde” @ 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6 – “Spiderman: No Way Home” @ 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13 – “How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days” @ 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20 – “Godzilla vs. Kong” @ 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27 – “Footloose” @ 7:30 p.m.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.