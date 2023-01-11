The Plano Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first gathering of The Exchange in the new year on Jan. 10.
The Exchange features an annual program of work that includes meetings, forums, and events designed to bring top investor members together to network, develop relationships, foster discussion about key issues affecting the business community and the Plano community at large.
The chamber’s top investors and special guests heard from SUMMi7 (Business Scaling, Executive Strategy & Implementation and Fractional Strategy Office) Founder, Eric Strafel. Strafel spoke about his passion for sharing his expertise and 25 years of leadership experience with small businesses to create ripples across the global economy. The group then had the opportunity to share their biggest challenges or opportunities and whether or not they had the tools and plans in place to tackle them this year.
Mascots needed
The Plano Chamber is looking for photo opportunities on Friday mornings. Local mascots are invited to join the chamber for memorable photos. Contact ryanm@planochamber.org for more information and to sign up.
Honoring a business owner
The Plano community recently lost a longtime small business owner, Mary Louise "ML" Dubay. ML, owner of Toffee Treats, was an active member of the Plano Chamber for over a decade. ML's vision for Toffee Treats was inspired by a tradition and passion she shared with her grandmother. During each holiday season, ML and her grandmother made toffee for family members and friends who eagerly awaited the Christmastime treats. ML was also passionate about supporting those battling cancer. This was evidenced by her commitment in donating a portion of Toffee Treats' sales to a non-profit entity supporting cancer patients. The chamber said donations may be made via mail in ML's honor to: Legacy Brain Foundation 7777 Forest Lane B238 Dallas or via Facebook at facebook.com/legacybrainfoundation.
