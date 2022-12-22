The Plano Chamber of Commerce celebrated 50 years of its Women’s Division at its recent luncheon. The Chamber is looking to the future of Plano’s diverse community of women's leadership and excellence. Past directors were recognized at the event.
Chief human resources officer appointed
Collin College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jennifer DuPlessis as the college’s new chief human resources officer effective January 9, 2023.
DuPlessis brings a wealth of leadership and human resources expertise from her more than 20 years of educational administration experience. She holds a Ph.D. in Human Resource Development, an MBA in Strategic Management, and a BBA in Marketing Research. Duplessis has led various departments at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Wylie and Arlington independent school districts. Most recently, DuPlessis served as assistant superintendent of finance and operations at Lovejoy Independent School District where she led the district’s first comprehensive staffing and compensation assessment and worked with district leadership to execute their strategic objectives.
At Collin College, Dr. DuPlessis will serve as a member of the District President’s Cabinet and executive team and provide strategic direction and leadership for human resources functions across the college’s 12 campuses and centers, including employee compensation, benefits, data management, Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS), recruitment and retention, and employee relations.
Collin College serves more than 57,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, and a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.
Addressing mental health
Before last week’s storms rolled in, the Plano Chamber of Commerce gathered at Collin College Courtyard Center Campus for a discussion surrounding mental health in the workplace. The chamber’s panel shared practical tips, stories and resources on how organizations can better support their teams and how all of us can increase mental health programming and support.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
