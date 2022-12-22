Plano business.jpg
The Plano Chamber of Commerce celebrated 50 years of its Women’s Division at its recent luncheon. The Chamber is looking to the future of Plano’s diverse community of women's leadership and excellence. Past directors were recognized at the event.

