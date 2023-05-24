Come out to the Toyota North America Headquarters at 6565 Headquarters Dr. from 8 a.m. to noon June 9 to learn about diversity in the workplace, an event hosted by the Plano Chamber of Commerce.
Attendees will learn to foster systemic change by focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion strategies (Do This, Not That). Sheri Crosby Wheeler, vice president of diversity and inclusion for Fossil Group, Inc will begin the summit.
A panel discussion featuring Cedric Layton, J.P. Morgan global reentry program manager, Cornbread Hustle Founder Cheri Garcia, Disability Rights Activist Dylan M. Rafaty and Center of Family Love vice president Nellie Sanders.
Highlighting history in business
In honor of Plano's upcoming 150th birthday, Plano’s Economic Development Department has highlighted a significant milestone in Plano’s business history each week. From the 1990s to the 2010s, Plano would become home to several corporate headquarters including Ericsson, Rent-A-Center, NTT DATA and Pizza Hut. Plano would also transform into a regional medical hub with the construction of Texas Health Plano, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, the Heart Hospital Baylor Plano and Children’s Medical Center Plano. The next big corporate boom would occur between 2013 and 2017 with the announcements of FedEx Office, Liberty Mutual Insurance, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Toyota Motor North America, Boeing Global Services and several others. Legacy West’s $2 billion mixed-use project would open in 2017 to provide walkable amenities with restaurants, shopping and entertainment for the new corporations.
