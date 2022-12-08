Downtown Plano 1.JPG

File photo

 Rick Rogers

Tis the season to shop Plano.

The holidays have arrived, and the Plano Chamber of Commerce is celebrating some of its local small businesses all month long.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments