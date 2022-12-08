Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 5:37 pm
File photo
Tis the season to shop Plano.
The holidays have arrived, and the Plano Chamber of Commerce is celebrating some of its local small businesses all month long.
This week, the chamber is highlighting Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery, founded by Kevin and Candace Ford. New to Plano, the bakery opened in October, offering handmade baked goods.
Mental health in the workplace
Come out to the Collin College Courtyard Center from 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 to address mental health in the workplace.
Panel members will talk about how mental health impacts the workplace while talking about the latest trends in mental health.
Celebrating 50 years
Come out to Gleneagles Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 to celebrate 50 years.
Non-member ticket costs are $40, and member tickets are $30.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
