Business.jfif

This year, taking action on Earth Day is as easy as going to brunch. Snooze A.M. Eatery will plant a tree on behalf of every member of its MySnooze Bennyfits loyalty program who dines at Snooze on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. That’s in addition to planting a tree for every one of its team members and donating $25,000 to The National Young Farmers Coalition to equitably resource the next generation of farmers.

Since 2017, Snooze A.M. Eatery has celebrated Earth Day by planting a tree for every one of its team members, also known as Snoozers. This year, Snooze is partnering with its coffee supplier, La Bolsa Coffee Farm in Guatemala, to plant more than 3,000 trees. Additionally, this year, Snooze will also plant a tree on behalf of every member of its MySnooze Bennyfits loyalty program who dines at Snooze on Earth Day. Guests can support this green initiative by joining the MySnooze Bennyfts loyalty program and dining in-restaurant or online at any Snooze location on Earth Day, April 22.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments