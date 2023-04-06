This year, taking action on Earth Day is as easy as going to brunch. Snooze A.M. Eatery will plant a tree on behalf of every member of its MySnooze Bennyfits loyalty program who dines at Snooze on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. That’s in addition to planting a tree for every one of its team members and donating $25,000 to The National Young Farmers Coalition to equitably resource the next generation of farmers.
Since 2017, Snooze A.M. Eatery has celebrated Earth Day by planting a tree for every one of its team members, also known as Snoozers. This year, Snooze is partnering with its coffee supplier, La Bolsa Coffee Farm in Guatemala, to plant more than 3,000 trees. Additionally, this year, Snooze will also plant a tree on behalf of every member of its MySnooze Bennyfits loyalty program who dines at Snooze on Earth Day. Guests can support this green initiative by joining the MySnooze Bennyfts loyalty program and dining in-restaurant or online at any Snooze location on Earth Day, April 22.
Chamber to host alumni roundup
Leadership Plano alumni are invited to the Heritage Farmstead Museum, 1900 W 15th Street from 2-5 p.m. April 16 for games, hayrides and other activities.
For 39 years, Leadership Plano has been dedicated to educating, developing, and empowering current and future leaders for the community, motivating them to serve civic, charitable, and business organizations. The signature program spans nine months from September through May, designed to enhance individual and community leadership skills.
The program begins with a two-day orientation weekend in September, which focuses on individual leadership styles and strengths. Starting in October and ending in May, the class spends one day per month examining specific aspects of the community such as education, area government, local business and economic development, health and human services, the criminal justice system, the arts, and non-profit organizations.
Participants gain invaluable insight as they explore the inner workings of the community, which forms the foundation for long-term involvement in Plano in a variety of leadership roles.
