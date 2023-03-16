Plano business.jpg
Courtesy of the Plano Chamber of Commerce

Leadership Plano, an esteemed program of the Plano Chamber of Commerce, has announced that applications for Class 40 are now open.

You can register online at https://www.planochamber.org/get-involved/learn/leadership-plano/

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

