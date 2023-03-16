For 39 years, Leadership Plano has been dedicated to educating, developing, and empowering current and future leaders for the community, motivating them to serve civic, charitable, and business organizations. The signature program spans nine months from September through May, designed to enhance individual and community leadership skills.
The program begins with a two-day orientation weekend in September, which focuses on individual leadership styles and strengths. Starting in October and ending in May, the class spends one day per month examining specific aspects of the community such as education, area government, local business and economic development, health and human services, the criminal justice system, the arts, and non-profit organizations.
Participants gain invaluable insight as they explore the inner workings of the community, which forms the foundation for long-term involvement in Plano in a variety of leadership roles.
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce for its public policy meeting from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23 at 5400 Independence Parkway Suite 200.
Kenneth Carley will discuss regional expansion at the McKinney Regional Airport. Additionally, attendees will hear updates on the current legislative session and learn more about how they can help engage in policy changes.
Get the Plano Star Courier in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.