Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce for a night of trivia from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Ford's Garage, 3904 Dallas Pkwy.
Member fees are $25, and teams of four are $80.Fees cover appetizers, one wine or beer and a $5 donation.
Maximize your membership
Local businesses will have a chance to learn about how they can maximize their chamber membership from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 19 at 5400 Independence Pkwy.
Members and chamber staff will be available for questions.
Chamber to discuss the state of business
Local business owners are invited to the Plano Chamber of Commerce’s State of Plano Business, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Marriott Legacy Town Center.
Join the chamber for a discussion with Plano Mayor John Muns, Doug McDonald from Plano Economic Development and Plano Chamber Board Chair Michael Lawson as they explore the state of business in the Plano community. This event is sponsored by Toyota.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
