Plano chamber
Join the Plano Chamber of Commerce for a night of trivia from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Ford's Garage, 3904 Dallas Pkwy.

Member fees are $25, and teams of four are $80.Fees cover appetizers, one wine or beer and a $5 donation.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

