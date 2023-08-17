SK Signet (1).jpg

SK Signet celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Plano Parkway.

 Winston Henvey

Curious why big names flock to Plano? Join City of Plano Multicultural Outreach Roundtable's Annual Business Leadership Reception from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 23 at the The Center for American and International Law, 5201 Democracy Dr.

Hear from global giants like Boeing, Shutterfly, and SK signet America on what drew them to Plano.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

