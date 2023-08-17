Curious why big names flock to Plano? Join City of Plano Multicultural Outreach Roundtable's Annual Business Leadership Reception from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 23 at the The Center for American and International Law, 5201 Democracy Dr.
Hear from global giants like Boeing, Shutterfly, and SK signet America on what drew them to Plano.
Panel Speakers will include:
▪ Syd Blocher, Vice President Program Management, Boeing
▪ Chris Mooney Jr, Director of Manufacturing Operations, Shutterfly
Plano's Granite Properties, located off the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121, was designated a certified wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. Through sustainable landscaping, the lake, a centerpiece of the district, offers a quality home for turtles and migrating birds, including geese, cranes and ducks.
Corporate campuses are eligible to certify in addition to residences, schools, parks and other properties that provide food, water, cover and homes for wildlife.
Leadership Plano continues to play an essential role in developing and inspiring North Texas current and future leaders. The Plano Chamber of Commerce asks community members to support the organization to continue informing residents on what the business community has to offer through its Leadership Plano class.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary milestone, the chamber will plan events throughout the year to engage its alumni, participants and supporters. The chamber aims to bring together current and past program participants, inspiring guest speakers and influential community members to share their insights, experiences, and success stories.
Donations can be made at planochamber.org or mailed to 5400 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 200 Plano, TX 75023.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.