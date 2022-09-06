Business briefs.jpg
Plano Chamber of Commerce

Plano Chamber launches 'Best of' awards season 

It's Best of Plano Awards season, and the Plano Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to celebrate Plano's best and most impactful residents and business leaders on Nov. 11.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

