It's Best of Plano Awards season, and the Plano Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to celebrate Plano's best and most impactful residents and business leaders on Nov. 11.
David Downs has been named the Plano Chamber's 2022 Citizen of The Year.
Citizen of the Year is the highest honor given by the Plano Chamber and recognizes a local leader who has demonstrated a deep commitment to the Plano community through personal contributions toward the advancement of Plano.
Chamber celebrates 12-year tenure of staff member
The Plano Chamber of Commerce highlighted Finance Director Jennifer Ruhman for her 12 years with the chamber. Ruhman isseen asthe glue that holdstheteam together, the chamber said.
Chamber enters North Texas Giving Day
Early giving for North Texas Giving Day opened this week, and the Plano chamber of Commerce has shared its newly formed, Plano Works Leadership Foundation, as a participating organization.ThePlano Works Leadership Foundation supports three programs: Leadership Plano, Plano United Business, and the Plano CultureandInclusion Alliance.More information can be found at northtexasgivingday.org.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
