Plano’s Economic Development Department invites manufacturers to participate in Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6.
This event aims to create a strong talent pipeline by connecting manufacturing companies with passionate high school students and recent college graduates who are actively seeking a rewarding career path in manufacturing.
Companies will get to engage with young individuals who have a genuine interest in joining the industry and show these young individuals the endless possibilities and the exciting advancements happening in manufacturing that align with their aspirations.
For more information and to register, visit: eventsquid.com/event.cfm?id=20782.
Leadership Class 40 members announced
The Plano Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Plano Board of Directors announced the 40 members of Leadership Plano Class 40. The roster of community leaders includes civic and community-focused, forward-thinking individuals who are committed to the continued growth and improvement of Plano. Leadership Plano has helped to develop the leadership skills of many civic leaders who have served the Plano community through more than three decades of growth and change.
Spanning nine months from September through May, the program is designed to increase community awareness and leadership skills. The opening retreat, a two-day orientation, begins Sept. 9, 2023, at 7 a.m. at the Plano Chamber of Commerce office. It focuses on individual leadership styles and techniques. From October through May, the class spends one day a month examining specific aspects of the community such as education, government, local business and economic development, health and human services, criminal justice system, the arts, and more.
Gaining a broad perspective of the Plano community equips participants to become well-rounded leaders ready to apply their skills in a variety of ways. Leadership Plano provides a foundation for long-term involvement in Plano and assists in launching a supportive community network of colleagues and friends.
Leadership Plano Class 40 members include:
Thomas Adair, Adair Law PLLC; Andrea Ansley, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital; John Bourgeois, Edward Jones; Lorie Burch, Burch Law; Jennifer Burggraf, Kimley-Horn; Angela Burns, City Lifestyle; Catherine Casavant, Realpage, Inc.; Crystal Clayton, Southern Methodist University; Brett Cooper, UT Southwestern Medical Center; Russel Dubree, Performance Faction; Al Ely, Volunteer; Julissa Estrada, Local Goods Center, Chase Oaks Church; Gina Fawcett, Einstein School; Gloriane Fernandez, Plano ISD; Jose Flores, Cooper General Contractor; Bhasker Garlapati, AT&T; Mollie Hancock, Elephant Trunk Moving Supplies; Wendy Hanna, The Turning Point; Dawna Hubert, Life Association; Meagan Johnson, American Cancer Society; Xavier Jones, University of Texas at Dallas; Gopi Keertinagar, City of Plano; Hang Le, First United Bank; Candice Lott, Realtor; Cynthia Michel, Prudential Advisors; Tamara Monroe, Hope Restored Missions; Krishna Murthy, WSI Digital Marketing; Gregory Patterson, Plano Symphony Orchestra; Charli Pels, Frost Bank; Kelsey Plichta, Sage Care Therapy; Daniel Prendergast, City of Plano; Vidal Quintanilla, Access Healthcare; Catherine Riggle, Children's Health; Zach Ritter, Realtor; Anthony Samuel, AstraZeneca Pharamaceuticals; Simone Simerton, Medical City Plano; John Skelton, Ellen Fan MD PA; Clair Song, Plano ISD; Heather Wagemann, Plano Chamber of Commerce and Sumbel Zeb, Design Build Institute of America SW
Chamber to host 32nd annual Plano Chamber and Mercedes-Benzes of Plano golf tournament
Area businesses are invited to take part in an over 30-year tradition from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Pecan Hollow Golf Course, as the chamber hosts its annual Chamber and Mercedes-Benzes golf tournament.
Fees range from $175 for individuals to $500 for groups of four. The event will be held rain or shine but will be rescheduled in the event of flooding or extreme weather. Registration can be found at planochamber.org.
