Plano water tower.png
City of Plano

Plano’s Economic Development Department invites manufacturers to participate in Manufacturing Day on Oct. 6.

This event aims to create a strong talent pipeline by connecting manufacturing companies with passionate high school students and recent college graduates who are actively seeking a rewarding career path in manufacturing.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments