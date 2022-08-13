With students returning to school, there is a need for bus drivers. DART and Plano ISD, in partnership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, are currently searching for new bus drivers. More information can be found on both the Plano ISD and DART websites.
DART police department announces hiring events
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police Department is looking for new DART Police Officers.
With only 60% of its staffing, DART police are seeking those who are willing to ensure commuter safety on DART vehicles. DART is slated to hold a series of recruiting events virtually and in-person across north Texas throughout August. More information is available at dart.org/policejobs. DART Police and Fare Enforcement Officers are responsible for the security and safety of customers and employees across DART’s 13 city, 700 square mile service area.
Below is a list of job fairs
Dallas Veterans Job Fair
11a.m. - 3 p.m. Aug. 25 AT&T Stadium, One AT&T Way, Arlington, TX
Dallas Mayor's Summer of Safety Celebration 9a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 27 UNT Dallas, 7300 University Hills Blvd., Dallas, TX
Project Unity's Together We Ball Event 2-4 p.m. Aug. 28 Paul Quinn College, Dallas, Texas
DART Police Virtual Recruiting Event
4 - 5 p.m. Aug. 30 Interested readers can register on the DART website
First Collin County location opens
Plano is now home to a new taco restaurant.
Taco Joint has now opened its first Collin County location at 1300 W. Plano Parkway in Rosewood Property Company’s Heritage Creekside in Plano, Texas.
A combination of unique Tex-Mex favors and murals create an intriguing spot for Collin County residents to dine.
Taco Joint has five other locations throughout Dallas and two more opening in the next six months.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville.
