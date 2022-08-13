PISD bus
Courtesy of PISD

Bus drivers needed 

With students returning to school, there is a need for bus drivers.  DART and Plano ISD, in partnership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, are currently searching for new bus drivers. More information can be found on both the Plano ISD and DART websites.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

