In order to further support the community, the Plano Chamber of Commerce is partnering with North Texas Giving Day this year.Community memberscan join the movement by browsing the more than 3,300 nonprofits in North Texas to find whattheyare passionate about anddonate to that nonprofit onSept.22.
Plano Chamber hosts “Live after Five”
Young professionals are invited to a happy hour networking event from 5-7 p.m.Aug. 31at Shark Club Plano,8451 Parkwood Blvd. Members will have a chance to get to know Plano’s business community and grow their network while enjoying nachos and drinks.
MADabolicfranchise comes to Plano
MADabolichas announced its expansion to Plano.
Slated to be located at Park Boulevard andPreston Road, residents will have access to a new strength-driven interval training program.Each workout will be structured entirely around work-to-rest ratios and relative intensities, which offers a level playing field for all client backgrounds and fitness levels with 3 types of workouts programmed out a year in advance.
The first Plano location is slated to open in October.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
