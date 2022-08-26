NTGD
Courtesy of the Communities Foundation of Texas

Plano Chamber joins North Texas Giving Day 

In order to further support the community, the Plano Chamber of Commerce is partnering with North Texas Giving Day this year. Community members can join the movement by browsing the more than 3,300 nonprofits in North Texas to find what they are passionate about and donate to that nonprofit onSept. 22.  

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

