Kehr Technologies celebrated as Small Business Person of the Year
Bob Kehr owner of Kehr Technologies has been named this year’s Small Business Person of the Year, the Plano Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday.
Kehr was celebrated at an evening Leadership Plano Board meeting by past Small Business Person of the Year honorees.
Texas Health among world’s best hospitals
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano has been named to Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2023. It’s the second year the hospital has been recognized for a specialty in cardiac surgery.
The award, which is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., identifies the best hospitals that specialize in cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, pediatric & adolescent medicine, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, pulmonology and urology.
Newsweek and Statista surveyed more than 40,000 medical experts, including doctors, hospital managers and healthcare professionals, asking for their recommendations and assessments of various hospitals within their respective specializations. The results of the online survey were then validated by a global board of renowned medical experts.
Behavioral Frontiers expands into Plano
Behavior Frontiers, an organization offering solutions to help individuals with special needs, will be expanding services offered in Plano through the establishment of a new center-based program.
This autism treatment center, which will begin providing services on Oct. 10, allows for the treatment of children with autism for whom in-home treatment is not a viable or preferred option.
The new center, located at 1413 Gables Court, will continue to offer the individualized programming that Behavior Frontiers is known for, while also creating additional opportunities to work on socialization and play skills. The center will offer more than 6,670 square feet of space, including large playrooms and smaller, individual therapy rooms. These custom spaces will allow for treatment goals to be facilitated in a variety of settings. The areas include four individual treatment rooms, nine socially distanced group treatment rooms, and state of the art activity rooms, including gross motor, vocational, dramatic play, library with a technology center and play therapy rooms.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting celebrations are scheduled for Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
