Plano business briefs.jpg

Bob Kehr owner of Kehr Technologies has been named this year’s Small Business Person of the Year, the Plano Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

 Courtesy of the Plano Chamber of Commerce

Kehr Technologies celebrated as Small Business Person of the Year

Bob Kehr owner of Kehr Technologies has been named this year’s Small Business Person of the Year, the Plano Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments