Eddie V's announces open date
Eddie V's has announced an official open date for its Plano location.
The prime seafood restaurant brand, which has locations across the country, has scheduled an Aug. 18 open date for the new location at 5300 State Highway 121 near the Preston Village Shopping Center.
The restaurant is 10,701 square feet large and includes four private dining rooms, according to a press release.
The dining room is open seven days a week, starting at 5 p.m. daily. The V Lounge opens an hour early each day at 4 p.m. Dinner hours are Sunday from 5–9 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 5–10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5–11 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required.
The restaurant is hiring 75 experienced hospitality professionals to staff the new restaurant. Roles to be filled include servers, bartenders and hosts, among others. To find more information and submit an application, visit the Eddie V’s career page.
Other Eddie V's locations in Texas include two Austin branches, one Dallas location, one Fort Worth location, two Houston locations and a San Antonio location.
Plano-based hospital group employee earns honor
Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) is proud to announce Deanna Robinson, LPN, as this year's winner of the 2022 Dan Wilford Award for Compassion and Community Service. Robinson is a full-time licensed practical nurse at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Madisonville, Kentucky, a long-term acute care hospital owned by CHC.
“Deanna’s level of commitment to community service and the hospital has been truly outstanding,” said Jim Kendrick, president and CEO for CHC. She was chosen as the national winner among 12 nominees. The award, named after Dan Wilford, a founding CHC board member and retired CEO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System of Houston, Texas, represents outstanding care and remarkable concern for a community and its local hospital. Kendrick will co-present the award to Robinson this August.
Community Hospital Corporation owns, manages and consults with hospitals through CHC Hospitals, CHC Consulting and CHC ContinueCARE, with the purpose to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers. Based in Plano, Texas, CHC provides the resources and experience community hospitals need to improve quality outcomes, patient satisfaction and financial performance.
Chamber hosts business incubator program
The Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce (CCBCC) is accepting applications now through Aug. 19, 2022 for its 2022 Business Incubator program targeting new and prospective business owners.
The CCBCC Business Incubator program is aimed at giving new and prospective entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools and coaching needed to successfully launch a business.
Throughout the program participants will learn from experienced professionals on topics like the successful entrepreneur’s mindset, busines strategy, marketing, budgeting and financing. They will also have dedicated time to work on their business with the assistance of certified business coaches.
Graduates of the program will have completed an implementable business plan, be eligible to win one of three cash prizes and have access to a complimentary trade booth at the annual CCBCC Gala in December to showcase their business.
More details and the program application can be found at ccbcc.link/bizincubator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.