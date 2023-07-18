The City of Plano Economic Development department updated its list of the city's top employers by number of employees.
This data is as of the start of the third quarter of 2023.
Let's see which businesses cracked the Top 10 in Plano. Drum roll, please.
1. JP Morgan Chase - 9,500 employees: Of the top 10, five of Plano's top employers serve the financial and/or insurance industry. JP Morgan Chase's regional office towers over Legacy West.
2. Capital One Finance - 7,542 employees: Capital One Finance's regional operations for banking, mortgage, and credit credit services is located in the Legacy area of Plano.
3. Toyota Motor North America Inc. - 4,573 employees: It was big news when Toyota selected Plano for its North American auto manufacturing headquarters. Toyota's North American HQ is an anchor in the Legacy West region of Plano, and can be seen when driving along the Sam Rayburn Tollway to the south.
4. Bank of America (FKA BofA Home Loans) - 4,500 employees: This company's employee number is nearly twice as large as the next on this list. Bank of America has continued a strong presence in Plano through its mortgage lender back office center.
5. AT&T Foundry and Services - 2,500 employees: Innovation center for customer experience regional center.
6. Ericsson - 2,406 employees: Telecom networks, defense electronics, mobile software regional headquarters
7. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company - 2,385 employees: Insurance company operations center
8. Medical City Plano - 2,332 employees: Full service hospital - surgery, cancer, neo-natal & wellness care center
9. USAA - 2,092 employees: IT operations for insurance
